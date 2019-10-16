“MasterChef,” the cooking competition show on Fox, has chosen Atlanta as one of its open-call cities for Season 11 auditions.
Show host Gordon Ramsay's culinary team is looking for top home cooks this weekend to audition for the show. Cartersville resident Dorian Hunter, who won Season 10, was discovered at last year’s Atlanta open-call auditions.
This year’s open casting call will be held Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta hotel, 255 Courtland St. NE, downtown.
Interested individuals who would like to be considered for the show should first preregister online at www.masterchefcasting.com/pre-registration/. They must bring one prepared dish to be served to Ramsay’s culinary team. Each contestant will be given three minutes to plate the dish at the casting call, but there will not be a kitchen to cook or warm up one’s dish, so he or she should come prepared.
Those selected for the show will film in Los Angeles and have a shot at the grand prize and title of MasterChef. For more official rules visit www.masterchefcasting.com.
