The Forward Arts Foundation's annual Swan Coach House Flea Market returns Sept. 21 through 23.
The event will open with a Preview Party Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Market officially opens Sept. 22 through Sept. 23 at the Swan Coach House at 3130 Slaton Drive. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.
The first Flea Market was held in Atlanta in 1954 on the grounds that were to become the future home of the High Museum of Art. “The Flea,” as it is lovingly known, has been an annual event that sells fabulous goods at very reasonable prices. Estate sale shoppers, interior designers and collectors have known us as a source for great finds.
This year's Honorary Chairs Susan Croft, Fay Howell and Harriet Shaffer are being recognized for their longtime dedication, commitment and service to the Forward Arts Foundation.
The 2022 Flea Chairs are Robin Croft, Caroline Vroon and Georganna Weatherholtz.
All proceeds benefit the Forward Arts Foundation. The FAF was founded Sept. 21, 1965 as a non-profit organization by 12 "visionary and community minded" Atlanta women. FAF is dedicated to the community by promoting and supporting the visual arts. The High Museum of Art, the Atlanta History Center, the Michael C. Carlos Museum, MOCA GA and the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center are among the beneficiaries of the FAF Community Grants Program.
In 1999, FAF established an Emerging Artist Award to recognize and foster an outstanding upcoming artist in the greater Atlanta community. It is known today as the Edge Award.
Corporate Sponsors to date include MNY Melon Wealth Management; Ansley Real Estate; Norman D. Askins PC; Campbell and Brannon LLC; Lanigan Insurance Group, Inc.; Travis Reed and HOME Luxury Real Estate; Agents of HOME Luxury Real Estate; Amy Morris Interiors; Lucy’s Market; Interior Views, Inc; Georgia Banking Company. In-kind Sponsors: Classic Design Services and EventWorks.
Admission to the Market on Thursday and Friday is open and free to the public.
