An Atlanta tradition since 1969, The Forward Arts Foundation will host its annual Fashion Show at the St. Regis Hotel Dec. 5.
In partnership with Neiman Marcus the runway show “Art of Fashion” is a specially curated mix of Neiman Marcus’ most exclusive designers showcasing what’s new this spring.
The elegant décor of the St. Regis Hotel will provide an impressive backdrop for the event that begins at 11 a.m. with a reception followed by the fashion show and luncheon at noon. There will be a unique Pop-up Shop that will feature designer clothing and accessories from Neiman Marcus, including the runway show, providing an easy and fun holiday shopping experience.
The 2022 Chairs for the event are Molly Beery and Kimbrough Mobley Gibson.
This year’s Fashion Show and luncheon will pay special tribute to FAF Honorary Chair, Becky Warner. The Forward Arts Foundation is honored to celebrate and recognize Becky for her personal and philanthropic work and for her extraordinary leadership inside the organization. Her talent and dedication to enriching the Atlanta community have impacted us all, and her contributions and accomplishments, including the arts, civic and cultural endeavors have been enormous.
Corporate sponsors to date: Neiman Marcus, Home Luxury Real Estate, First Horizon Bank, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Magazine, Dorsey Alston Realtors – Beery Cummings Group, Eleanor’s Place and Sons Automotive Group.
The Forward Arts Foundation, founded in 1965, is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the visual arts in the Atlanta community. The High Museum of Art, the Atlanta History Center, the Michael C. Carlos Museum, MOCA GA, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center and The FAF Emerging Artist Program known as the Edge Award are among the many beneficiaries of the FAF Community Grants Program.
All proceeds from the Forward Arts Foundation Fashion Show will benefit the visual arts in Atlanta.
