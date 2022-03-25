Atlanta History Center will host "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants," a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
Through 43 portraits, personally painted by former President George W. Bush, and their accompanying stories, "Out of Many, One" aims to remind Americans of the ways in which America has been strengthened by those who left their home countries to live in the United States.
Representing numerous cultures and nearly every region of the world, the people featured in "Out of Many, One" speak to the hard work, determination, and unfaltering optimism that are inherent to both immigrant culture and the spirit of America. The title of the book and the exhibition was inspired by the Great Seal of the United States, which for generations has declared 'e pluribus unum' — “out of many, one.”
“Cultural institutions like Atlanta History Center can and should play a meaningful role in facilitating community conversations that inspire people to explore perspectives other than their own," President and CEO Sheffield Hale said. "This exhibit featuring immigrant stories invites us to reflect on the complexities of America and, through considering these stories, how each of us shape our own story and engagement with democracy.”
The paintings featured in "Out of Many, One" are the subject of a hardcover book by the same name. The exhibit will also feature an interactive installation sharing immigrant stories created by the organization Stand Together as a part of their Common Ground initiative, as well as an audio tour app, narrated by President Bush, that visitors can download onto their personal devices.
"Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants" is on loan from the Ambassador and Mrs. George L. Arygros Collection of Presidential Art at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, a non-profit organization. The Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, part of the broader George W. Bush Institute, has an extensive portfolio of work on immigration.
“Atlanta represents many cultures, experiences, histories and viewpoints, and as we look toward 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 100th anniversary of our institution’s founding, we are dedicated to using history to strengthen our shared commitment to and engagement in our democratic system,” Hale said.
The exhibit opens April 12, and will be on display in Nicholson Gallery through July 4. Atlanta History Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit AtlantaHistoryCenter.com.
