Lyft, a San Francisco-based ride-sharing company, is offering a way for riders to help members of the LGBTQ+ community.
For some LGBTQ+ individuals, especially transgender and gender non-conforming ones, shopping for clothes can be stressful, as there are fewer options available to them.
That's why, in advance of Atlanta’s Pride Weekend and the 49th annual Pride Festival Oct. 11 through 13, Lyft has set up donation bins all over the city to collect new or gently-used clothing of all shapes and sizes. The bins will remain up through Oct. 7.
Donations will be used to stock a Lyft-hosted popup clothing swap for members of the LGBTQ+ community. This event will be held at Lyft’s activation tents in Piedmont Park near Charles Allen Drive NE and 10th St NE Oct. 12 and 13 during festival hours. Event guests will be able to “shop” for free clothing, donate clothing and enjoy a host of activations.
“At Lyft, we’re dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” Sam Bond, Lyft’s Southeast regional director, said in a news release. “Exploring your own personal style can be a tool for self-expression and a chance to celebrate your own identity. Everyone deserves to have a chance to do this in a safe space, and we want to help LGBTQ+ Atlantans overcome this under-discussed barrier they frequently face.”
New and gently used shirts/tops, pants, skirts, dresses and jackets/sweaters will be accepted. Hard-to-find sizes (smaller men sizes and larger women sizes) are particularly welcome.
Through Oct. 7, residents can drop off their items at over 20 donation bins located at various locations around the city.
Anyone who drops off a donation and takes a photo while at the bin can show their picture at Lyft’s clothing swap during Pride Weekend to be entered to win one of several $100 Lyft gift cards. Attendees can also enter to win by bringing donations directly to the popup swap.
Bins are located throughout metro Atlanta at a variety of locations, including:
- Lyft’s Atlanta Hub (814 Bellemeade Ave. NW)
- New Realm Brewing (550 Somerset Terrace NE #101)
- Orpheus Brewing (1440 Dutch Valley Place NE)
- Atlanta Brewing Co. (2323 Defoor Hills Road NW #2207)
- Woofs Sports Bar (494 Plasters Ave. NE)
- The Hideaway (1544 Piedmont Ave. NE)
- St. Mark United Methodist Church (781 Peachtree St. NE)
For a complete list of donation locations, visit www.lyft.com/atlpride.
Also, Lyft will host a series of free activations in Piedmont Park during Atlanta Pride Weekend. Aside from the clothing swap, it will also have:
- An iron-on patch station where guests can add their own flair to clothes from the swap.
- On-site barbers providing free haircuts and styling services.
- A lounge area for festival-goers to relax and unwind.
- An interactive post-it wall where attendees can share encouraging messages.
- Live entertainment.
For more information, visit www.lyft.com/atlpride.
