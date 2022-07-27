A portion of the proceeds from this year’s “Spirit Wall” will be donated to the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, an organization that empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures.
Taste of Buckhead returns to ASW Distillery Oct. 6, 2022.
Five Church Atlanta, Blue Moon Pizza and other Buckhead restaurants are participating in this year's event.
Calling all foodies — Buckhead Business Association's Taste of Buckhead returns to DSW Distillery Oct. 6.
The event offers foodies unlimited samples of Buckhead’s best food and beverages.
"Taste of Buckhead has always been an exciting event that showcases the best our community has to offer," BBA’s current president Rizwan Peera said. "We are thrilled to continue with hosting this unlimited tasting event to provide Buckhead area restaurants and vendors the opportunity to reach new audiences."
In its’ 17th year, Taste of Buckhead will feature a philanthropic fundraiser with its Spirit Wall. Any funds raised from raffling off donated bottles of wine or spirits benefiting the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, an organization that empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures.
Since its launch in 2005, Rally has provided more than $25.4 million in childhood cancer research grants, supporting more than 457 projects worldwide. Rally is the highest rated childhood cancer charity in the world with a perfect score of 100 from Charity Navigator for financial health, accountability, and transparency. It operates at 93% efficiency.
"Each year we are proud to support a new organization in their mission to affect change in our community and in the world at large," Peera said. "BBA continues our commitment to supporting charitable causes and is excited to have our Spirit Wall benefit the incredible work of the Rally Foundation this year."
Those wishing to donate bottles of wine or spirits for the Spirit Wall to benefit Rally should reach out to the Taste of Buckhead committee at tasteofbuckhead@buckheadbusiness.org.
For Taste of Buckhead, general admission tickets are available at the early bird price of $50, and VIP tickets for $100, for a limited time. VIP tickets will include a private ASW Distillery tour, VIP room with exclusive tastings, special gift bag, and unique experiences curated for attendees.
The event begins at 6 p.m., with VIP access starting earlier at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on participation, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit TOBATL.com.
