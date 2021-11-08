Award winning Broadway production "Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Fox Theatre from Nov. 9 through Nov. 14.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher ("To Kill a Mockingbird," "South Pacific," "The King and I") and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
"Fiddler on the Roof" is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise, Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”
The original Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof," which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.
Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.
To celebrate Broadway in Atlanta’s 40-year anniversary season, a select number of $40 tickets will be sold for each performance.
Masks are required indoors unless actively eating or drinking during the show. The Fox has also replaced physical tickets and print-at-home ticket options with mobile ticket delivery for a contactless, ticketing experience. Guests will load tickets to their mobile wallet and self-scan to enter using the theatre's new contactless pedestals. Tickets can be purchased online at foxtheatre.org.
