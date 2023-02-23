This summer, Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum welcomes a live animal exhibit that explores some of nature’s often-overlooked, slow, small or weak species and how they have used their perceived disadvantages to help them survive.
In partnership with Little Ray’s Nature Centres, "Survival of the Slowest" is on view at Fernbank from June 10 to Sept. 4. "Survival of the Slowest" offers an educational look at the survival strategies of a variety of animals. Guests are invited to explore the similarities and differences in species’ traits and how these attributes impact their survival strategy in order to answer common questions, including 'How can slow and steady win the race?’ and ‘Does bigger always mean better?’
Some featured live animals in "Survival of the Slowest" include a two-toed sloth, boa constrictor, green iguana, hedgehog, bearded dragon and more.
"Little Ray’s Nature Centres is excited to bring Survival of the Slowest to Fernbank. We invite Atlantans of all ages to get to know our animal ambassadors and all the surprisingly slow ways they survive in our fast-paced world," Executive Director of Little Ray’s Nature Centres Emmi Saunders said. "Our interactive exhibits will leave lasting impressions and encounters with our wildlife educators will help spark visitors’ curiosity about our natural world."
This exhibit focuses on important biological concepts and how real-world survival for animals depends on individual traits. Some of these characteristics that help animals survive include a sloth’s nocturnal nature enabling them to avoid their main predator, the Harpy Eagle, who is a daytime predator. Additional examples include an iguana’s ability to run quickly, which assists them in escaping from predators and a python’s “sit-and-wait" predatorial style, which allows it to conserve energy after venomously killing their prey.
"This exciting new exhibit allows visitors to come face-to-face with some of nature’s most ‘counterintuitively’ biologically fit creatures and explore the amazing adaptations that help them survive and thrive," Fernbank educator and volunteer manager Miranda Shealy said.
“Survival of the Slowest” offers daily live animal presentations with wildlife educators and animal care staff on hand to not only educate and ‘wow’ audiences, but also to engage with guests in an interactive approach that helps form personal connections with wildlife.
Fernbank will celebrate the opening of “Survival of the Slowest” with a special family friendly Discovery Day on June 10 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. that will feature a range of crafts and activities relating to the unique animals in “Survival of the Slowest.”
For more information, visit FernbankMuseum.org. General admission tickets are $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors, $23.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank Members. These prices are for tickets purchased online at FernbankMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.