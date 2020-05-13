More than 50 artists will perform and appear in A Night of Covenant House Stars, a special virtual concert to benefit Covenant House, a New York-based shelter for homeless youth with locations in more than 31 cities across the United States, Canada and Latin America, including one in Atlanta.
Set for May 18 at 8 p.m., the event will include performances and appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zack Quinto, Robin Thicke and many other celebrities and Broadway stars.
The concert will have another local angle since TaDae, a Covenant House Georgia resident, will conduct a virtual sit-down interview with Quinto to talk about his experiences on the streets.
“TaDae was laid off from his job at a sports and entertainment facility due to COVID-19,” a news release stated. “This loss of income led to his homelessness as he was unable to pay his rent. He was able to find refuge at Covenant House Georgia, which is providing him all of his basic needs, and he no longer needed to worry about where he will eat or sleep.”
The concert will be co-hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (CBS’ The Good Fight) and CBS “60 Minutes” correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House board.
A Night of Covenant House Stars will be streamed on Amazon Prime video, Broadway on Demand, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Stars in the House. To view the concert, individuals can RSVP by visiting https://covenanthousega.org/Event/A-Night-of-Covenant-House-StarsI, which will provide instructions on how to view the concert and additional details about the event.
“Our shelter is full. We've been working tirelessly at Covenant House Georgia to make sure our youth, staff, and other supporters are cared for during the response to COVID-19,” Alie Redd, Ph.D., LCSW, executive director of Covenant House Georgia, said in the release. “In addition to amazing stars and entertainment, A Night of Covenant House Stars will feature Covenant House youth—including one of our Atlanta residents--bravely sharing his experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope viewers will be moved to support our important work during these unprecedented times.”
