FILE - This March 11, 2018 file photo shows Jon Bon Jovi at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels on Monday when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine. Last month, the 80s rocker released an incomplete version of “Do What You Can,” a ballad about the nation’s battle to contain the virus. He asked fans to submit verses to help complete it. Teacher Michael Bonick sent some of his students' writings about quarantine and Bon Jovi agreed to talk to the class.