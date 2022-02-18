The Forward Arts Foundation, in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, hosted the 28th annual Fashion Show and Luncheon Dec. 6, 2021.
Chaired by Amy Kenny, Katie Nalley, and Jana Simmons, this year’s event honored devoted FAF member, Rene Nalley. The show featured the best of Saks’ Resort and Spring 2022 Collections including Cocktail and Evening from Jason Wu. The elegant St. Regis Hotel with its sparkling holiday décor provided the perfect backdrop for the event with tables decorated with holiday floral arrangements.
Corporate sponsors included Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, Alvis E. Campbell, Portman Financial, Portman Holdings, SONS Automotive Group, HOME Luxury Real Estate, Troutman Pepper, Truist Bank, Ansley Real Estate, Eleanor’s Place, Iberiabank and Northern Trust.
In-kind sponsors were Bittersweet Botanicals, Laura Pearce Ltd., and The Atlantan/ Modern Luxury.
The Forward Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the visual arts in Atlanta. Founded in 1965, FAF supports The High Museum of Art, The Michael C. Carlos Museum, The Contemporary Art Center, Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, The Atlanta Botanical Garden, The Booth Museum, Atlanta History Center, The FAF Edge Award, The Georgia Museum and others through their Community Grant Program All proceeds from the event benefitted the visual arts in Atlanta through the programs of the Forward Arts Foundation.
