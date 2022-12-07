The 2022 Winship Gala raised more than $1.85 million for cancer research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, the most successful fundraising event in Emory University’s history.
The Winship Gala is a black tie event featuring cocktails, dinner and dancing and benefitting lifesaving cancer research at Winship. Proceeds from the event, held at the St. Regis Atlanta Nov. 19, will support clinical trials and research projects at Winship focused on cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.
Now in its seventh year, the event has raised over $6.5 million in support of scientific discoveries at Winship that transform how cancer is prevented, detected, treated and survived.
The theme of the 2022 Winship Gala was "Curing Cancer and Inspiring Hope” and focused on how Winship’s work provides patients and families the precious gift of more time together.
"We are grateful to our generous donors and corporate sponsors who have made the Winship Gala a wonderful success," executive director of Winship Cancer Institute Dr. Suresh S. Ramalingam said. "With the dedication of the Gala chairs, Margaret R. Martin and Anne T. Mori, and our honorary chairs, Sylvia and Bruce Dick, we have surpassed all of our expectations for this year's event. Community support is critical to Winship’s ability to discover, teach and heal."
2022 Winship Gala presenting sponsors include The Martha and Wilton Looney Foundation, Brenda and Mac Nease and The Ma-Ran Foundation.
