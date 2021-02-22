Bulla Gastrobar, a Spanish tapas restaurant in Midtown, is celebrating National Heart Month, which is February, by hosting a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.
Until March 2, Bulla is extending the availability of its Valentine’s Day cocktail, the Strawberry Caipiroska, and for each one purchased, it will donate $1 to the association.
Bulla is located at 60 11th St. in Atlanta.
For more information, visit https://bullagastrobar.com/locations/atlanta/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.