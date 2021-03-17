The city of Sandy Springs and the North Perimeter Optimist Club are uniting to host a dinosaur-inspired Easter egg hunt April 3 at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. The event is designed for children with physical and developmental disabilities.
“These special residents and their families will be able to enjoy the fun of the hunt, designed to accommodate their unique needs,” Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry said in a news release.
The egg hunt creates a chance for disabled children to have an inclusive experience with the community. When the egg hunting begins, the event will be monitored for safety and features a designated area to accommodate children in wheelchairs.
Admission is free, but reservations are required to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are two sessions in which children can hunt for eggs: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Each event has a capacity of 20 participants.
In consideration of participants with sensory sensitivity, this event will not include music. Parents should also be warned that small objects are included within the dino-eggs.
For more information or to preregister, visit registration.sandyspringsga.gov.
