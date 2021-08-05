Design Bloc, a design thinking and problem solving center founded to provide opportunities for Georgia Tech students, faculty, staff, and members of the surrounding communities, plans to rebrand the historically black Hunter Hills neighborhood in West Atlanta to better celebrate its heritage.
Hunter Hills is nestled within several notable Civil Rights landmarks and is the home of almost 30,000 residents. Design Bloc is launching a branding project to create new branding guidelines and revamp the signage around the neighborhood to amplify the identity of the area.
Located near the Atlanta University Center Consortium, the oldest and largest contiguous consortium of African-American higher education institutions in the United States, the Hunter Hills neighborhood lives under the motto “One Community, One Family.” But the artifacts used to denote the community have begun to show signs of years’ worth of wear and tear.
The Hunter Hills community has taken an interest in replacing the signage that exists around the perimeter of their neighborhood. The goal of the project is to activate certain areas internal to Hunter Hills with additional branded assets that celebrate and magnify the voices in the area. Over the 2021 to 2022 academic year, Design Bloc has committed to respond to the area’s desire for new branding.
The team of Design Bloc students will conduct design research by engaging with residents of the Hunter Hills neighborhood to understand the historical legacy and identity of the community. The Design Bloc group will continue to work with the community as they produce designs that they hope will empower the community as it grows and evolves.
For more information about Design Bloc, visit https://designbloc.gatech.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.