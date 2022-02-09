Daughters Against Alzheimer's is still accepting donations following its annual lip sync fundraiser, Battle for the Brain.
The 2022 Battle for the Brain took place Feb. 3, at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery and raises funds for Emory’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
So far, this year's Battle for the Brain raised $862,000, with donations still being accepted through March 31.
Susan Watson and Michelle Rooks originally formed Daughters Against Alzheimer's in honor of their mothers and to bring together their friends and family, who were also affected. Ultimately, Watson and Rooks dreamt up "Battle for the Brain" to find a groundbreaking way to bring together the leading athletes, entertainers, artists and companies throughout the Atlanta community while also raising awareness and funds for research, which they feel is crucial for finding an effective treatment for this fatal disease.
"Alzheimer's is the costliest disease and third leading cause of death in the United States," Watson and Rooks said. "Daughters Against Alzheimer’s is not only fundraising for research but also raising awareness and the level of conversation surrounding Alzheimer's and related dementia and working to break down the stigma associated with both as many still keep the disease behind closed doors. We know that awareness will also bring the funds necessary to move the research needle toward a cure."
The signature event of Daughters Against Alzheimer's, Battle for the Brain has raised more than $1.7 million since 2017 to support the organization's Plan 2025 — the goal to raise $10 million to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s by 2025.
According to Daughters Against Alzheimer's, if the trajectory of the disease isn't changed now, the cost of Alzheimer's is set to quadruple to over $1 trillion over the next generation. While 6 million Americans are currently living with the disease, another 48 million are walking around with the beginning stages of the pathology developing in their brains.
"We hope each and every person reading this will know that there is hope," Watson and Rooks said. "And there is something you can do. Please help us elevate the noise, drive the funds and support the promising research that inspires us every single day. Together, we can #forgetALZ!"
