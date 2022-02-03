Dad’s Garage Theatre received a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation grant to create staged improv comedy shows to encourage audiences to overcome COVID-19 and influenza vaccine hesitancy.
The CDC Foundation awarded a total of $2.5 million as part of this nationwide program using the arts to overcome COVID-19 and influenza vaccine hesitancy.
Since January 2020, the CDC Foundation, through the support of its donors, has addressed a wide variety of critical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as providing personal protective equipment for frontline responders; care kits for schools, jails and the homeless; studies examining the impact of COVID-19 and more.
As part of this project, Dad’s Garage will perform a series of improv shows in partnership with local public health leaders to craft a pro-vaccine message. A community champion will share brief experiences from their life and work in public health, and Dad's Garage improvisers then use these stories as inspiration for improv scenes.
“We believe comedy can be used to say something serious,” Dad’s Garage Artistic Director Tim Stoltenberg said. “Humor can help people see an issue, such as the importance of vaccination, from a new perspective. Our hope is that by getting people to laugh, we will also create lifelong vaccine supporters.”
Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company is a mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. They now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to original productions, Dad’s Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.
Dad’s Garage has a long history of engaging young adult audiences, who have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the community. By combining the credibility of public health messaging with the power of comedy, the goal is to inspire as many people as possible to get vaccinated. While the current focus will primarily be on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, the theatre said its long term goal is to create lasting support for other vaccines, such as the flu shot. The program will be carried out in spaces around the community, in addition to some performances at the theatre.
