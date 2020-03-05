One local gym is hosting a spin class as a way to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.
The second Ride 4 Research, an indoor cycle class benefitting Curing Kids Cancer, will take place March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jeanne's Body Tech in Buckhead.
Curing Kids Cancer is a Marietta-based nonprofit that raises funds for pediatric cancer research. It was founded by Grainne and Clay Owen, whose son Killian died of acute lymphocytic leukemia when he was only 9.
“Every 33 minutes, a child in the U.S. is diagnosed with cancer,” the organization’s website states. “Donations to Curing Kids Cancer directly impact pediatric cancer in a significant way by funding cutting-edge research that is advancing scientific knowledge and bringing successful, innovative therapies to children, leading to breakthroughs in treatments for childhood cancers.”
Since its inception in 2005, Curing Kids Cancer has raised $16.5 million, according to its website. The Ride 4 Research will honor sisters Maia and Ariana Barton, two girls battling cancer.
“After spending nearly 14 years in the childhood cancer ‘world,’ first with their eldest daughter Maia's diagnosis and treatment of B-cell leukemia in 2006 (through) 2009 and currently with their middle daughter Ariana's T-cell leukemia treatment,” the website stated, “Steve and Alyssa Barton have partnered with Curing Kids Cancer to drive childhood cancer research forward.
“The $25,000 raised from the 2019 Ride 4 Research directly benefited the work and clinical trials of Dr. Keith August at Children's Mercy hospital in Kansas City, who is studying and evaluating the genes and DNA of children with T-cell leukemia to develop a more effective treatment plan for this type of cancer like Ariana has.”
Ride organizers hope to raise $35,000 this year, according to the website.
Jean’s Body Tech is located at 700 Miami Circle NE in Atlanta. Registration is $45 to either participate in one of the spin classes or to join as a phantom rider, and includes an event T-shirt. Preregistration is recommended since spots are limited. Sponsorships are also available.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2TpRj51.
