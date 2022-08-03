CURE Childhood Cancer’s 9th annual Believe Ball will return to the St. Regis Atlanta Nov. 12.
The black-tie event will feature food and cocktails, live music, dancing and heartwarming stories.
"We are thrilled to return in person after two years as a virtual event," CEO of CURE Kristin Connor said. "This year’s event promises to be the best one yet. We are incredibly grateful for the continuing support from our sponsors and the community who have made the Believe Ball a truly special event."
A highlight of the event will be CURE’s presentation of the Ragab Spirit of Hope Award to Pat and Sylvia Tylka. The award is named for Dr. Abdel Ragab — Emory University’s first pediatric oncologist and founder of CURE Childhood Cancer — and honors individuals who exemplify the dedication and commitment to children with cancer that Dr. Ragab embodied.
"We are humbled and honored to receive the Ragab Spirit of Hope award from CURE," the Tylkas said. "We truly love serving the families and children we meet through CURE, and we want to do all we can to help CURE further its important mission of research and family support."
"The Tylkas’ impact on CURE will be felt for decades to come," Connor said. "Not only did they start the Believe Ball, which has now become CURE’s largest annual fundraising event, they are the first to volunteer to serve meals to hospitalized children and families and encourage everyone they meet in the hospitals. Pat has also provided six years of board leadership and significantly impacted the strategic direction of CURE."
Since its inception nine years ago, CURE’s Believe Ball has raised more than $7.5 million to fund targeted research to find a cure for pediatric cancer and provide crisis-oriented services to families. Now in its ninth year, support for the event and CURE’s mission continues to grow through new and expanded commitments from partners such as Delta Air Lines, Novelis, PwC, Todd Banister Real Estate and Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead.
