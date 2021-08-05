Cubanos ATL, a Cuban sandwich and coffee shop with locations in Sandy Springs, Cumming, and Chattahoochee Food Works, introduced a 100 percent plant-based vegan cuban sandwich on Aug. 1.
“With more and more of our customers requesting plant-based menu options, we wanted to create a vegan-friendly Cuban sandwich that is not only flavorful, but also uniquely Cubanos ATL,” said Cubanos ATL owner Ozzy Llanes. “After extensive recipe testing, we are excited to debut limited quantities of the final product at all three Cubanos ATL locations beginning on Aug. 1.”
Cubanos ATL was opened last year, and their culinary team spent months developing the new vegan sandwich. Instead of the roasted pork used in traditional Cuban sandwiches, Cubanos ATL created a jackfruit-based meat substitute that incorporates their mojo seasoning. The sandwich also contains a soy-based ham substitute, mustard, pickles, and vegan swiss cheese.
“Recent food trends show that meat-eaters and vegetarians alike are increasingly looking for more plant-based options, and I’m excited to offer the new meat-free Cuban sandwich option to our guests without sacrificing flavor,” said Llanes.
Last year, when Cubanos ATL was established, Llanes partnered with La Segunda Central Bakery, the oldest Cuban bread maker in the United States, to provide bread for all Cubanos ATL sandwiches. The new Vegan Cuban Sandwich will use the same La Segunda bread but with vegan butter instead of regular butter.
