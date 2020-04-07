Dining Out For Life, Open Hand’s April 29 annual fundraiser in which it invites residents to eat at local restaurants, has been postponed to a date to be determined. But the event is also pivoting to a dine-in (at home) program due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Since the state’s restaurants are only allowed to serve food by carryout, curbside pickup or delivery service due to health concerns, Open Hand is asking residents to order meals one of those ways from its participating Dining Out For Life restaurants April 27 through May 3.
The change is not only to support Open Hand, but also to aid restaurants impacted by the virus.
Open Hand is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that delivers more than 5.500 meals each day to homebound individuals, including senior citizens, the chronically ill and those with special dietary needs. At Dining Out for Life, about 75 restaurants are participating and will donate 25% of their sales on those days to support Open Hand.
“We find ourselves in uncertain and unprecedented times,” Open Hand Executive Director Matt Pieper said in a news release. “Open Hand started 30 years ago serving those affected with HIV/AIDS, and we once again find ourselves advocating for the most vulnerable in our community. Our priority is to ensure our clients continue to receive meals they heavily rely on.
“A virtual Dining Out for Life event will provide Open Hand with vital funds to help sustain service to our clients while simultaneously supporting the restaurant partners who have remained steadfast proponents of the Open Hand mission over the years. Our current community crisis reminds us of the earliest days of the HIV/AIDS crisis when so little was known about the disease. Open Hand was a comforting force for our clients then – just as we must be now.”
Residents can support Open Hand one of three ways:
♦ Make a donation online at openhandatlanta.org/donate.
♦ Connect with Open Hand via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and share posts, information and more.
♦ Enjoy restaurant takeout, curbside pickup or delivery and “dine in” April 27 through May 3. Post about the experience using #dininginforoh.
For more information, visit www.diningoutforoh.org or www.openhandatlanta.org.
