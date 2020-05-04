With some state and federal restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some local events scheduled from the spring through the summer and even the fall have been cancelled or postponed.
Here’s a look at those events:
Party in the Kitchen
Party in the Kitchen, the annual fundraiser for Open Hand Atlanta, was set for Sept. 24 at the Stave Room at American Spirit Works in northeast Atlanta. But it’s been postponed to 2021.
Open Hand is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that delivers more than 5.500 meals each day to homebound individuals, including senior citizens, the chronically ill and those with special dietary needs.
This is the second Open Hand event that was cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak. Dining Out For Life, its April 29 annual fundraiser in which the organization invites residents to eat at local restaurants, was postponed to a date to be determined. However, the event did pivot to a dine-in (at home) program due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Since at the time the event was postponed the state’s restaurants were only allowed to serve food by carryout, curbside pickup or delivery service due to health concerns, Open Hand asked residents to order meals one of those ways from its participating Dining Out For Life restaurants April 27 through May 3.
Regarding Party in the Kitchen, its co-chairs, Helen S. Carlos, Gerry Klaskala, Kevin Rathbun and Carmen Titelman issued a joint statement about its postponement.
“The safety of guests, employees and restaurant partners as well as meeting our commitment to the community is our first priority,,” they said. “Given the current circumstances, we feel that it is not the best time to move forward with plans for the event this year.”
The co-chairs also announced next year’s Party in the Kitchen will take place Sept. 30, 2021 at the Stave Room, adding this year Open Hand is taking donations.
For more information, visit www.openhandatlanta.org.
Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony
The Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, an organization that hosts at least four concerts per season, last month announced it has cancelled the rest of its 2019-20 season events.
“As the pandemic has fully reared its head, the AYWS has decided that the best course of action is to cancel the rest of the season, as well as the Carnegie Hall performance that was scheduled for June,” a news release stated. “While this was a very difficult decision to make, it was a necessary one as the safety and well-being of the students and their families are a priority for the AYWS. There will be more news to come on the Carnegie Hall performance. …
“We are also looking towards the summer to create more opportunity for our students to get together and make music. While there are still uncertainties surrounding how long we will be in this state, we’d love for there to be a chance for a final hurrah to the season. Stay tuned for more updates as this approaches.”
The symphony is adjusting to this time of sheltering in place by offering free videos of its past concerts on its website and is also taking donations through that site.
For more information, visit www.ayws.org.
