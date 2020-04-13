With Gov. Brian Kemp announcing Georgia’s public health state of emergency has been extended from April 13 to May 13, several local events scheduled from the spring through the summer have been cancelled or postponed. Some had already been cancelled or postponed prior to Kemp’s announcement.
Here’s a look at those events:
Tossed Out Treasures
Tossed Out Treasures, the Sandy Springs Society’s annual fundraiser where residents can buy gently used clothes, jewelry, furniture and other items at rock-bottom prices, has been postponed until a date to be determined.
It was suspended after its March 12 preview party and first day of sales (March 13) took place. The event was going to be postponed for 30 days, but that delay must be extended with the governor’s order being lengthened to May 13.
For more information, visit sandyspringssociety.org/tossed-out-treasures.
Chastain Park Conservancy
The Chastain Park Conservancy has postponed two of its annual events due to the coronavirus: Wine Chastain and the Ray Mock Memorial Golf Tournament.
The ninth annual Wine Chastain was to be held April 25 at the home of J.P. and Linda Matzigkeit. The golf tournament, in its second year, was scheduled for May 1 at the Buckhead park’s golf course. The makeup dates for each event have not been set yet.
But the conservancy, which maintains and improves the park, did have some good news. In March it received a $17,000 grant from Georgia Power Foundation Inc. to support its invasive plant removal initiative program.
“We are honored to receive this generous support from the Georgia Power Foundation,” Rosa McHugh, the conservancy’s executive director, said in a news release. “Thanks to Georgia Power’s vision, we are able to leverage this funding with our ongoing volunteer program. This initiative allows us to open up acreage and vistas making the park a more beautiful, safer and greener destination for all visitors.”
Mark Nelson, the conservancy’s director of operations and volunteer programs, said the grant will be used to clear more than 20 acres of invasive species.
For more information, visit www.chastainparkconservancy.org.
Wine Auction
The High Museum of Art Wine Auction, the Midtown venue’s largest annual fundraiser, which was to take place March 18 through 21, was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
But according to a message posted to the High’s website, after it got permission from most of its wine donors to auction their donated lots in an online auction, the Wine Auction lives on in an online format. Following a weeklong preview of items to bid on, the online auction started April 13 and will end April 18.
“Some auction lots have changed, and some have been withdrawn, so the lots up for bid in our online auction may not match up with what was printed in the 2020 catalog and event guide,” the message stated. “Please read the lots carefully before placing a bid so that you have the current information.
“We are endlessly grateful for the donors, benefactors, sponsors, volunteers, chefs and winemakers who support the High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction. Year after year we are blown away by your generosity. We know 2020 will be different, but we are excited to see how the Wine Auction community will come together to support the museum during this difficult time.”
For more information or to register and bid, visit one.bidpal.net/highmuseumwine/welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.