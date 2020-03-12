Five more Atlanta events have been cancelled or postponed due to health concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, joining an increasingly longer list of festivities that have already been scrapped or delayed due to the virus.
St. Patrick’s Day events
Perhaps the largest event in the quintet is the 138th annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, which was to take place March 14 at noon. It was to start at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets in Midtown and head south down Peachtree to 5th Street downtown.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is cancelling this year’s event due to the growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus,” a message on the parade’s website stated. “The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and attendees are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt this was the only responsible action we could have taken. We hope this mitigation measure will help keep metro Atlanta residents safe.”
Two other events associated with the parade are also being cancelled: the sixth annual Parade 5K and the Luck of the Square festival in Colony Square during both the parade and 5K. The Parade 5K was to be held before the parade with the start and finish at Colony Square in Midtown and the race route going through Piedmont Park.
According to a message on the 5K’s website, “Based on the recommendations from public health officials, we have made the difficult decision to also cancel the St. Patrick’s Day 5K. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are extremely disappointed about not hosting our festive event this year.
“Unfortunately we cannot issue refunds as with the nature of these events almost everything is paid for well in advance of the event itself. We will have a virtual 5K and runners will be able to pick up T-shirt and finisher medal at Big Peach – Midtown starting next week. If you reside out of state we'll mail your shirt and medal to you. Stay tuned for more details.”
Colony Square’s free Luck of the Square festival was going to include live music featuring Party Nation, beer and food plus dancing.
“The safety and health of the community is our first priority,” a message on the event’s webpage stated. “Based on the recommendations from public health officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Luck of The Square. We’re closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates regarding Colony Square's operating hours and events schedule as needed. For the latest event information, please visit colonysquare.com/events.”
For more information, www.atlantastpats.com
Atlanta craft show
The American Craft Council’s Atlanta show, taking place at the Cobb Galleria Centre March 13 through 15 and exhibiting the works of several Buckhead, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs artists and crafters, also was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“In response to the developing situation surrounding COVID-19 and with everyone's health in mind, the American Craft Council decided to cancel its craft show in Atlanta. … We made this difficult decision late Wednesday afternoon with heavy hearts, after arriving in Atlanta,” Sarah Schultz, the Minnesota-based council’s executive director, said in a statement. “Craft is about community and we share the disappointment of cancelling this event with our hardworking artists, program participants, staff and vendors, as well as our loyal public of 31 years here in Atlanta.”
However, some events taking place in west Midtown before and after the show are still happening as planned:
♦ Through March 31, East Fork, a pottery business in west Midtown, will host a popup gallery featuring the work of some of the show’s artists. It will also host a special popup event March 12 at 5 p.m.
♦ March 12 at 7 p.m., the nearby Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours restaurant will host a special Crafted dinner to benefit the council. Tickets to that event are $150.
Also, residents can shop for works on each show artist’s website by visiting the show’s website at https://bit.ly/39BS948.
Laugh in Peace
The Laugh in Peace Comedy Tour’s March 18 stop in Atlanta at Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Studio C has been postponed until a date to be determined due to the coronavirus. At the event, a Jewish rabbi, a Christian minister and a Muslim comedian step onto a stage together, not as a joke but as a fundraiser for a local religious organization.
The trio of comedians includes Rabbi Bob Alper, a Vermont resident who served congregations for 14 years before focusing on stand-up, including appearances on Sirius XM Satellite Radio; the Rev. Susan Sparks, the senior pastor of Madison Avenue Baptist Church in New York and a former Atlanta resident and lawyer; and Gibran Saleem, a fellow New Yorker who has performed as an actor/comedian in several TV series, movies and shorts.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/37xmfnH.
