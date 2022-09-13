Guests will once again discover that Fernbank Museum of Natural History has become Fernbank Museum of Supernatural History with the return of “Woodland Spirits.”
This outdoor exhibit puts guests face-to-face and nose-to-snout with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails outside in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
On view from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6, 2022, “Woodland Spirits” returns for the fifth year, embracing the supernatural side of dark forests and mythical woodlands often found in books and movies.
As guests wander throughout Fernbank’s outdoor areas, they will cross paths with human and animal spirits that appear in the shadows, up in the trees and waiting in plain sight. These ghostly sculptures were imagined by Fernbank and created by artist Laura Lewis.
For those who want to immerse themselves in the seasonal feel of pumpkins and scarecrows, the outdoor children’s exhibit “Nature Stories” will transform into “Harvest Stories” for Fernbank’s youngest guests.
Fernbank will also include a special photography exhibit in Fernbank Forest to showcase the wonder of nocturnal flora and fauna in “Nocturnal Activity: Life After Dark.” The large-scale photos explore nocturnal animals and night-blooming plants, including bats, owls, scorpions, raccoons, bigfruit evening primrose, night-flowering jasmine, moonflower and more.
“Woodland Spirits” provides the backdrop for several other seasonal Halloween experiences as well. During forest night walks, where guests can take a guided night-time tour of Fernbank Forest with a Fernbank educator. Night walks are available for separate purchase on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.
Upcoming family-friendly Discover Days include “Creepy Crawlies” on October 22 and “Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat" on Oct. 29., and for those souls 21-and-up, “Fernbank After Dark: Science and Spirits” offers after-hours access to the Museum, WildWoods and Woodland Spirits with special activities, live music and adult beverages Oct. 18.
Additionally, the adults-only Halloween party, “Fright Night,” for ages 21 and up, features a night of costumes, music, libations, evening access to “Woodland Spirits,” and more on Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.