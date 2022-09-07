Guests can raise a glass while raising money for childhood cancer research at Cocktails and CURE this month.
Hosted by CURE Childhood Cancer’s Young Professional Leadership Council, Cocktails and CURE is scheduled Sept. 24 at Zoo Atlanta’s Savanna Hall from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Organizers anticipate the event will sell out and aim to raise more than $100,000 for CURE.
Founded in 1975, Atlanta-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $4.7 million annually to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs.
Attendees will enjoy craft cocktails stations with offerings served in souvenir cups. The event will also feature a vast silent auction with a wide-ranging selection of sports memorabilia, travel, food and spirits, jewelry and exclusive gift items. Guests can dance the evening away and also enjoy the sweeping vista over Zoo Atlanta’s African Savanna and its wildlife, including elephants, zebras, giraffes and more.
