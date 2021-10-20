Clubhouse Atlanta members and volunteers gathered to celebrate the mental health outreach program's one year anniversary Oct. 15. 

The event saw more than 50 people of all age who have been touched by mental illness come together and celebrate the work of the program. Guests celebrated with food, live music and yard games at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dunwoody.

Clubhouse is an intentional community that assists individuals living with a mental illness reach their potential as contributing members of their communities. As a member of Clubhouse International, which supports over 300 Clubhouses worldwide, Clubhouse Atlanta provides support to individuals in the metro Atlanta area by assisting them with their employment, education, housing and social goals. 

Since its doors opened in October of 2020, Clubhouse Atlanta has served more than 35 individuals from Dekalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton and Rockdale counties.

"Clubhouse Atlanta is a place of dignity and respect, a place where individuals living with a mental illness can come, be themselves, and most importantly, be a place of hope," executive director Freddy Morello Jr. said at the event. 

Co-presidents Bill McClung and Susie Kyle have both lost a child from a mental health related death. McClung lost his daughter Katie around eight years ago and Kyle lost her son, Bo, last October. Kyle spoke to the crowd and thanked them for coming and showing support before McClung spoke further on his experience with mental health. 

"Now, you all know, when serious mental illness hits, it's devastating," McClung said. "It creates crises, frequently an initial crises and then maybe several others. It creates hospitalization. It creates encounters with the law. It creates all kinds of confusions and while that's going on, guess what, it's expensive. It's really disruptive to family life."

"The good news is not that we can fix everybody's problem, but we can go a long way in the right direction of helping a lot of people reach their personal — their very personal — potential and give them friendship and dignity along the way."

For more information on Clubhouse Atlanta, visit www.clubhouseatlanta.org

