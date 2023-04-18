For the final show of its 2022-2023 PNC Bank season, City Springs Theatre Company brings Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee back to Atlanta to helm the renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, "CATS."
City Springs Theatre Company’s production will be performed May 5 to 21. Lee directs and choreographs the production, which is presented by Resurgens Orthopaedics. Since opening in London in 1981, "CATS" has gone on to worldwide success, and has been seen by more than 73 million people in more than 30 countries.
The cast of "CATS" is led by Atlanta-favorites Kevin Harry as “Old Deuteronomy,” Jalise Wilson as “Grizabella,” and Steve Hudson as “Gus/Bustopher Jones.” The show also stars West End veteran Harry Francis as “Mister Mistoffelees,” and Atlanta-based recording artist Nick Hagelin (finalist of TV’s The Voice) as “Munkustrap.” Also featured are Spencer Dean, Meredith Crain, Lauren Brooke Tatum, Indigo Fobes, Maggie McCown, Alexis Yard, Steven Etienne, Danny Iktomi Bevin, Olivia Windley, Caitlin Bond, Noah A. Lyon, Emmanuel Cologne, Murillo Barbosa, Grace Arnold, Eric Rivas, Erin Rawlings, Ryley Perry, and David Grindrod. The cast will also include five pre-professional students in the ensemble from the City Springs Theatre Conservatory - Trevor Groce, Zach Feeney, Jayla Lopez, and Elizabeth Windley.
Winner of seven 1983 Tony Awards including Best Musical, "CATS" tells the story of one magical `evening when a tribe of cats gather for their annual “Jellicle Ball,” to rejoice and decide which of them will be reborn that night. Inspired by T.S. Eliot’s 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the all-singing, all-dancing musical spectacular CATS has been translated into 15 languages and is still one of the longest-running shows in the history of Broadway. The music is composed by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "The Phantom of the Opera") and includes one of the most-recorded songs in history — the much-loved and treasured, “Memory.”
The City Springs Theatre Company production will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee, one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of "A Chorus Line." Lee previously helmed CSTC’s acclaimed productions of "South Pacific" and "A Chorus Line." In addition to performing in dozens of Broadway productions, Lee has founded the nonprofit National Asian Artists Project, which focuses on educating, cultivating, and stimulating audiences and artists of Asian descent through the many outreach programs the company offers.
"Since taking Broadway by storm more than 40 years ago, CATS has delighted audiences of all ages, all around the world," Executive Director Natalie DeLancey said. "We’re honored to have Baayork return to Atlanta to share her considerable, award-winning talents, and help us craft a memorable finale to our fifth season of shows at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center."
In addition to Lee, Jacob Brent will serve as the show’s Associate Choreographer. Brent is well-known to fans of "CATS," having played “Mister Mistoffelees” in the 1998 film of the show, which premiered in America on PBS’s Great Performances.
The creative team behind the City Springs Theatre Company’s finale production of the 2022-2023 season includes Baayork Lee (Director and Choreographer), Greg Matteson (Music Director), Abby May (Lighting Designer), Anthony Narciso (Sound Designer), Jacob Brent (Associate Choreographer), and a 10-piece orchestra conducted by Michael Duff. This production is stage managed by Shay Holihan.
All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.
CATS is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets range from $37-$100 with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel, and are on sale now. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.
