The City Springs Theatre Company’s production of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” will put audiences in the Christmas spirit with a mixture of the old and the new, said Brandt Blocker.
“It is the regional premiere, so it’s interesting because it’s Irving Berlin’s new Broadway musical,” Blocker, the company’s executive/artistic director, said of the production that’s making its Southeastern debut at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Dec. 13 through 22. “It features a hit parade of the fantastic score from the film, and it’s never been on stage before except on Broadway and in very few regional productions and is having its Southeastern premiere in Atlanta. We’re very excited about that.”
The musical is based on the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn” starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Marjorie Reynolds. The musical premiered at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut, in 2014 before debuting in St. Louis the following year and then on Broadway in 2016.
In both the movie and the musical, Jim moves from the big city to his rural Connecticut farmhouse, where he meets and falls in love with Linda. Together they transform the farmhouse into an inn open only on the holidays. But when Jim’s friend Ted comes to town and tries to lure Linda away to Hollywood, he must do what he can to hold onto her.
The film won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Berlin’s “White Christmas,” and the musical features most of the songs from the movie, including "Happy Holiday," "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "Shaking the Blues Away," "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek" and "Heat Wave."
City Springs’ production of “Holiday Inn” will feature five adult Broadway actors – Nicholas Rodriguez, Haley Podschun, Tyler Hanes, Lauren Gemelli and Jan Neuberger – and one child Broadway standout – Marco Schittone.
“We’re thrilled to continue to bring Broadway’s best to Sandy Springs,” Blocker said. “We think it’s a lovely holiday show. We heard our production of ‘Elf’ last year was very well received. To hear that beautiful Irving Berlin score played by our orchestra will be wonderful. It’s a classic show that will have the comfort of that old shoe but it’s new, so we’re excited to be the first to premiere that show.”
Natalie DeLancey, the company’s managing director, said because ticket sales have been strong so far for “Holiday Inn,” it’s added another performance for the musical, bringing the total to 11.
Tickets are $30 to $65, with discounts for senior citizens, students, groups and active and retired military personnel.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cityspringstheatre.com or call 404-477-4365.
