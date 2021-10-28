Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shared tips on how to prepare children on the autism spectrum for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Dr. Bianca Brooks, licensed clinical psychologist and part of the assessment and diagnosis team at Marcus Autism Center, and Chris Booth, LMSW, Lead Clinical Care Coordinator at the Marcus Autism Center, recommend parents practice trick-or-treating and let their children know what to expect in advance.
Practice at home by having your child knock on the door to say “trick-or-treat” and giving them healthy goodies. If need be, limit the amount of time spent or number of places your child will visit.
"Another great idea is in the lead up to Halloween to start to read books about trick-or-treating with pictures, watch the little movies about trick-or-treating to help give your kid an idea of what's going to happen," Brooks said.
Brooks and Booth also recommended drying out a map of the trick-or-treating route. If there are particularly scary houses or houses with stimulating decorations on your street, visit them ahead of time to let your child see them in advance.
"Walk in the evening, check out the decorations and that would give caregivers and parents a chance to tell their children, 'I'm going to be right here with you. I know this might be a little scary,' and just to see how they react," Booth said.
Children's also recommends avoiding scratchy costumes, face painting and masks, especially if your child has texture sensitivities. Remember to have your child try on the costume in advance and practice wearing it at home.
If your child has trouble communicating, have them hand out cards to the people who answer the doors at the houses they visit. Bring along useful supplies such as a flashlight for safety, earplugs or earphones to block out loud noises, and a favorite item for comfort.
Brooks also wants those giving out candy to trick-or-treaters to understand that every child is different.
"Understanding that not every kid is going to have the same verbal abilities —so their ability to say trick or treat might look differently," Brooks said. "It might mean that they might show a picture or they might hold their hand out for candy."
Practice greeting trick-or-treaters at your door and giving out or receiving candy. Or, if you’re worried visitors might come too late, leave a basket of treats on the porch with instructions not to ring your doorbell.
Most of all, Booth and Brooks remind parents to have fun and enjoy the night.
"Just make sure that you're flexible with your idea of the night, it might last for five minutes, it might last a little bit longer," Brooks said. "But all of it is successful as long as you guys are having fun."
