College football fans across the nation recently helped raise $1.03 million in a partnership between Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Peach Bowl Inc.
The partnership fundraising campaign, known as the third annual Peach Bowl Touchdowns for Children’s, ended Dec. 23 with fans raising $515,719, just over the goal of $500,000, and Peach Bowl Inc. matched the amount donated, bringing a total of $1.03 million to the pediatric hospital system. The full amount will go to pediatric cancer patients at Children’s through the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund to benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.
Peach Bowl Inc. is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that owns and operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.
“College football fans stepped up to the challenge and beat this year’s donation goal,” Peach Bowl Inc. CEO Gary Stokan said in a news release. “We’re honored to be able to match that total and together we’ve teamed up to raise more than $1 million toward fighting pediatric cancer.”
During the Dec. 28 bowl game, which is doubling as a College Football Playoff semifinal game, Georgia Tech will be honored for donating the most of any team, with a total of $124,586.
Team Lex, which was the top fundraising group in the campaign, received free tickets to the game and will be lauded with the 2019 Anna Charles “A.C.” Hollis T4C Trophy. The trophy is named in memory of Hollis, a former Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center patient and the daughter of Peach Bowl Inc. Vice President of Sales Benji Hollis, who died of acute myeloid leukemia in September 2018.
