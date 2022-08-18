As a special to the 2022/2023 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash "Chicago" will play a limited engagement at the Fox Theatre from Oct. 21 through 23.
Single tickets for the 25th Anniversary tour of "Chicago" will go on sale on Aug. 19.
After 25 years, "Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake — a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, "Chicago" is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.
With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, "Chicago" is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down. The hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this tour.
"Chicago" has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.
Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, by visiting foxtheatre.org/chicago or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499. Information about the venue’s enhanced health and safety measures can be found at foxtheatre.org.
