Chefs are stepping away from the kitchen once again to stop pediatric cancer.
The St. Regis Atlanta in Buckhead will host the third annual Out of the Kitchen event Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. At the gala, 20 chefs from restaurants in metro Atlanta and beyond will prepare an interactive experience for discerning diners.
The proceeds will go to Cure Childhood Cancer, a Dunwoody-based nonprofit dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and providing meaningful support to children and families facing a cancer diagnosis.
“This event brings together some of the most talented chefs and philanthropic individuals in the region, St. Regis General Manager Guntram Merl said in a news release. “What truly makes this event one of a kind is the charitable purpose behind Out of the Kitchen.”
Chefs Jordan Barnett of The St. Regis and Philippe Haddad of Cape Dutch will serve as this year’s culinary co-chairs, and The St. Regis will again donate 100% of the event proceeds to Cure. Since its inception in 2017, the event has raised a cumulative total of $446,000 for the cause.
“Out of the Kitchen is an exciting, experiential way to raise much needed funds for childhood cancer research,” Cure Executive Director Kristin Connor said in a news release. “We are proud to partner with The St. Regis Atlanta for a third year and thrilled for the support and awareness that Out of the Kitchen brings to help in our mission to fund targeted research and support families.”
The unconventional event will take place in The St. Regis’ Astor Ballroom, followed by an after-party and chef reception, which will be hosted at the hotel’s new three-story meetings and event space, Maisonette. The event will host 240 guests with chefs choosing the freshest and best ingredients to create a three-course tableside meal for 12 guests at each table.
Attendees will enjoy live entertainment and delicious food, while also having the privilege to interact with the thought leaders of Atlanta. The evening commences with a champagne reception and concludes with an elaborate dessert reception presented by Daniela Lea, The St. Regis’ pastry chef.
This year’s Out of the Kitchen will include two new special tables with different sponsorship levels that will present elevated experiences to VIP guests. The first sponsorship level at $15,000 includes premium seating for 12 with Haddad providing the meal, Nickel & Nickel winery table service, a suite for the table host at The St. Regis the night of the event, access to the exclusive after-party and chef reception and name/logo recognition on all event materials.
The second sponsorship level at $20,000 includes premium seating for 12 with chef Fuyuhiko Ito of Umi as the attending chef, Louis Roederer Cristal table service, five rooms for guests and a suite for the table host at The St. Regis that night, access to the exclusive after-party and chef reception, an engraved bottle of Cristal for each couple to take home and name/logo recognition on all event materials.
Though the event is sold out, one can have his or her name added to the waiting list by emailing Mandy Fingerhut at mandyf@curechildhoodcancer.org.
For more information, including a list of the chefs participating, visit www.outofthekitchen.org.
