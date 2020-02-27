The annual Chattahoochee Road Race, set of two charity fun runs, will take place March 7 at City Springs, 226 Mount Vernon Road in Sandy Springs.
Both the 5- and 10-kilometer races will start at 7:45 a.m. and serve as a Peachtree Road Race seeded qualifier.
The event will benefit three local nonprofits: the Chattahoochee Road Runners' Club, Riverwood International Charter School athletics and the Community Assistance Center.
The center offers aid to the poor in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, including financial support, meeting basic needs and promoting self-reliance. The Chattahoochee Road Runners' Club is a social group that provides a forum for runners in and around metro Atlanta to meet to run, socializes and discuss running and the running lifestyle.
Prizes will be given to the male and female runners who have the fastest last mile in both the 10K and 5K, runners who complete the last mile with fastest split time, the overall male/female, masters male/female for both races and the fastest 5K split runners in the 10K race.
At the race’s finish line at the Springs Cinema and Taphouse, there will be a beer garden with tap selections from Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta and grilled-cheese sandwiches and tomato bisque soup from Breadwinner restaurant in Sandy Springs, plus an opportunity for free photos for those who finish the races.
Parking is available at Lake Forest Elementary, 5585 Sandy Springs Circle. Registration is available online in advance and at the Springs Cinema and Taphouse, 5925 Sandy Springs Circle, on race day from 6:15 to 7:30 a.m. Participants can also pick up their T-shirt and bib pack prior to race day at Free Flight Bike, 6014 Sandy Springs Circle in Sandy Springs, March 5 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and West Stride Running Store, 3517 Northside Pkwy. NW in Atlanta, March 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. But one must be registered by Feb. 28 to guarantee a T-shirt.
For more information or to register, visit www.crrrace.com.
