As a prelude to Thanksgiving and as a way to give back, one local real estate agent is hosting the 2019 Chastain Park Picnic Friendsgiving.
Set for Nov. 2 from noon to 2 p.m., the event will include a picnic lunch, live music, a balloon twister making balloon creations for children and a food drive for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Attendees are asked to bring a picnic lunch, a blanket, chairs and a food donation for the food bank. Leashed pets are also welcome.
According to the event’s website, the items the food bank needs the most are canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, chicken or salmon, canned or dried beans, peas or lentils, natural peanut butter in plastic containers only and whole-grain pasta and flour.
The event is hosted by Kristen Mundy, a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ office on Lenox Road in Buckhead.
“November is a month to give thanks, and we have so much to celebrate,” she said.
For more information, visit www.chastainparkpicnic.com.
