Jewelry designer Amy Gresens is excited to participate in the Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival, scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3 at the Buckhead greenspace, for the eighth straight year.
“I really like the flow of this one,” said Gresens, a Tucker resident. “One thing that’s unique is it’s (configured on) just one long street. It’s mostly booths on one side of the street. Sometimes when I did shows with booths on both sides of the street, attendees would get distracted by the artists on the other side. This one is nice because each person is walking by, giving each artist his or her own individual attention, and it has a nice variety of art.”
The 13th annual festival will take place Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include 200 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craft persons, glass blowers, jewelers and more from both metro Atlanta and around the nation, up from 175 last year.
“This is our only fine arts festival, and the thing about this particular event is it’s bigger than it’s ever been,” said Randall Fox, vice president/development for the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces, which is hosting the festival and about a dozen others each year. “... We’ll have a larger food court area than we’ve ever had before.”
The event was chosen as one of the Top 100 (No. 67) Arts Festivals Nationwide by Sunshine Artist magazine. Fox said its growth is a testament to the community’s and the city’s love for the festival.
“We’ve really got some A-class artists,” he said of this year’s event.
In addition to the artists and food court area with gourmet food trucks, it will also have live acoustic music and a children's area. Admission is free with art for sale.
Gresens, who has been a professional artist for about 20 years, has participated in several of the foundation’s art festivals since 2012.
“I work primarily in sterling silver and I fabricate my work either from sheet metal or wire and most of my work for probably the past 10 years has been sterling silver and resin,” she said. “Resin is a unique material that comes in a liquid form and you have to mix it with a hardener and pour it into shapes. It takes three days to completely cure.
“In the past year I’ve been going back to doing work with stones as well, so in addition to my resin collection, I have a stone collection as well. I still use both resin and stones. It’s very colorful, the stones and the resin. The resin is naturally clear so I use powder pigments to dye it different colors. When you stop by my booth or see my work on my website, it’s very vibrant with color.”
The park is located at 4469 Stella Drive in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.chastainparkartsfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.