One local church is hosting a unique Valentine’s Day-themed concert that will benefit the homeless.
Feb. 16 at 4 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Atlanta will present “Love is ...” a concert featuring that church’s choir plus the Catholic Shrine Choir, the Atlanta Homeward Choir and the Georgia State University Choral Union. The event is free and open to the public.
Jennifer Sengin, Central Presbyterian’s interim choir director, also serves as interim director of choral activities at Georgia State. She is thrilled about how the concert will not only present a unique cultural experience for the audience but also aid homeless ministries.
“All of these choral ensembles come from the immediate downtown Atlanta area,” she said in a news release. “These groups are made up of members from all over the area and in various stages of life. Music brings people together and we felt that we can raise awareness and support for our neighbors experiencing homelessness by bringing these choirs together for this cause.”
Each choir will sing their own set of songs, but there will also be opportunities for the audience to sing familiar hymns. At the concert’s conclusion, all the choirs will join together to sing the last two songs. A love offering will be taken that will benefit two of Atlanta’s homeless ministries, The Central Outreach Advocacy Center and St. Francis Table at the Catholic Shrine.
For more information, visit www.cpcatlanta.org.
