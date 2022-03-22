The city of Sandy Springs will host its second annual Dino Egg Hunt April 9 on the lawn at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.
The event, featuring dinosaur-inspired eggs, is an opportunity for children with disabilities and their families to participate in an inclusive event.
New this year, go back to prehistoric times with an educational Fossil Dig and Dino Play Yard. Participants will dig for real fossils, with more than 70 different types to excavate. Each child will take home three of their favorite fossils that they find.
“I’m proud that the City has continued the tradition of this great and inclusive event,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “All children and their families deserve an opportunity to participate in our engaging programming. It was a fantastic event last year and I’m looking forward to more fun this year.”
The egg hunting event will be monitored for safety and will include an accessible area for children in wheelchairs to collect eggs. There will also be limited spots available to accommodate children who prefer their personal space.
An assortment of dinosaur statues will be featured in the Dino Play Yard ranging from two-foot baby dinosaurs to "Flower," an eight-foot long dinosaur for children to play on and photograph. The Dino Egg Hunt, Fossil Dig and Dino Play Yard are sure to become full-on junior paleontologist events.
Please register before the event, as there will be no on-site registration. Multiple egg hunt sessions are available, but please note that spots are limited in each session.
