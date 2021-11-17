The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is hosting community-wide Hanukkah programs at the Zaban Park location in Dunwoody.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide our members and the community with festive, fun, and engaging Hanukkah events,” MJCCA’s Rabbi Brian Glusman said. “The MJCCA is about fostering connections and we look forward to every opportunity to bring our community together. How special to be able to do that during the holiday of Hanukkah.”
Hanukkah 2021 will begin in the evening of Nov. 28 and ends in the evening of Dec. 6, 2021. Hanukkah programs include:
Light Up the JCC
Dec. 1, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.
MJCCA at Zaban Park (5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody)
Light up the JCC with Rabbi Brian Glusman to celebrate Hanukkah! Enjoy a menorah lighting, Hanukkah songs, performances and free hot chocolate and doughnuts all outside in the MJCCA courtyard. Free and open to all.
Fall in Love with Camp Festival
Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MJCCA at Zaban Park (5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody)
Mark your calendars for a fun day at camp! Join MJCCA Day Camps and Camp Barney Medintz on the MJCCA Day Camps grounds for fun crafts, a s’mores station, mobile rock wall, sports activities, camp tours, Hanukkah songs with Rabbi Glusman and more. Free and open to the community!
“Shine a Light on Antisemitism” Atlanta Community Hanukkah Celebration
Dec. 5, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
MJCCA at Zaban Park (5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody)
Join us on the eighth night of Hanukkah for a special program that explores community and individual responses to antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel in all of its modern forms. The program will include guest speakers, the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah, entertainment, jelly donuts and more. This event is free and open to the community, but registration is required at atlantajcc.org/shinelight. Attendees may also contact Rabbi Glusman at 678.812.4161 or rabbi.glusman@atlantajcc.org.
