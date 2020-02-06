A local anchorwoman and author will speak at an upcoming Atlanta Lions Club meeting.
Shon Gables, CBS Atlanta anchor for its 4, 5, 6, 9 and 11 p.m. news broadcasts, will speak at the organization's Feb. 13 meeting at noon at the Capital City Club, 7 John Portman Blvd. in downtown Atlanta. Gables is also an author who wrote and and anchored “Salute to Harlem,” a show on a CBS station in New York. It explored Harlem's economic development, social impact and future.
Gables has nearly 20 years of broadcasting experience, including stints in Oklahoma City and Detroit, where she served as a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society's Southwest Michigan Division, which led her to produce a two-hour special on breast cancer awareness.
Gables started her career at KWCH in Wichita, Kansas, where she reported news and anchored a station public affairs program. While in New York, Gables hosted “Black Enterprise Business Report,” at the time television's only business news and executive lifestyle program focused entirely on African-Americans, reaching 80% of all black households in more than 211 markets.
She was nominated tof an Emmy Award nominated and has been honored by many other journalistic organizations for her investigative reporting.
For more information on the club, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/atlanta_ga.
