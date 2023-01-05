Formerly the Cathedral Antiques Show, Cathedral Giving By Design will unveil its new format Jan. 21 to 23 with a two-day celebration of the joy of home and hospitality.
Continuing a 50-year tradition of philanthropic giving to the Atlanta community, this year's events benefit the Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.
Cathedral Giving by Design’s new format has expanded and evolved to include a focus on entertaining and hospitality, as well as interiors, including popular online influencers from across the country to participate along with Atlanta’s premier designers. The schedule will feature:
● “Welcome Home” Party and Auction, featuring cocktails, the sounds of Johnny Utah, and catering by Soiree (Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.)
● Live and virtual tours of Atlanta’s most fabulous homes, two vacation retreats, and an exquisite Birmingham stunner (Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
● Beyond the Front Door: Trends in Decorating, Lifestyle and Entertaining - a panel discussion of designers and influencers including Clary Bosbyshell, Christina Dandar (The Potted Boxwood), Brandon Ingram and Janie Molster, moderated by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iverson (Jan. 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m.)
"This inaugural event has been a labor of love and would not be possible without our amazing committee," Event Co-Chairs Kathryn Howell and Andi O’Bryan said. "The Cathedral of St. Philip is a special place that has a long history of coming together in service of the Atlanta community. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many parishioners who have given their time and talent to make this event a success for the Women’s Resource Center."
"WRCDV is thrilled to partner with Cathedral Giving By Design to support our vision of a community center for families impacted by domestic violence," Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center Jean Douglas said. "The establishment of this center will allow us to expand our violence-prevention work with children. By investing in this work, you are making our communities and families safer now and in the future."
Tickets for all events can be purchased by visiting cathedral giving bydesign.org. For more information on or to support the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, visit wrcdv.org.
