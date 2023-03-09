Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates is holding its 17th annual luncheon and fashion show in Buckhead April 26.
Featuring spring fashions from Tootsies, the event raises funds to support affiliate CASA programs in 48 of the 49 judicial circuits in Georgia that currently serve 158 counties across the state. CASA said the luncheon will be at a "private club" in Buckhead, but has not yet released the specific location. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m.
"Last year, 2,600 specially trained court-appointed special advocates (CASA volunteers) served 9,000 children in Georgia. However, there are about 7,000 more who need a CASA advocate to provide best-interest advocacy for them," Executive Director of Georgia CASA Jennifer King said. "Each year not only has CASA on the Catwalk grown more successful, it has generated more awareness for the important work done by Georgia CASA and how these funds allow the CASA organization to have a greater impact on children experiencing foster care throughout the state."
Forty-five affiliate CASA programs have been established throughout the state since Georgia CASA was founded 35 years ago. This year will see Georgia CASA’s final geographic expansion to reach children in foster care in all 159 counties throughout the state of Georgia. Each CASA affiliate program engages the community to train volunteer advocates.
Volunteers are everyday citizens who offer individualized attention and best-interest advocacy for children in foster care. The CASA organization is the only model of this kind, built around one child and one compassionate, highly trained adult advocate.
Themed April in Paris, this year’s event is emceed by WAGA-FOX5 on-air personality Deidra Dukes. The program includes a keynote address by Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, who is an influencer in public service, civic engagement, and community action, and honors Life Board Member of Georgia CASA, Bernadette Hartfield.
Models include CASA board members, volunteers, and community supporters. An online silent auction will be available prior to and during the event. It features premiere items and experiences including Taylor Swift Atlanta concert tickets for April 28.
This year’s sponsors to date include the following: Advocate sponsors The Coxen Firm and Synovus, Patron sponsors Gower, Wooten and Darneille, Stroll Historic Brookhaven, Sandy and Jack Day, Tamara and Mike Day, Marie and Jim Hannon, Camille and Paul Kesler, Kimberly and Paul Meisel, Nicole Postlewaite, Nancy Whitesides, and Friend level sponsors Kappa Alpha Theta Atlanta Alumnae Chapter and Jim Sibley III.
For more information about Georgia CASA or to find an affiliate program near you, visit https://www.gacasa.org/. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available through Georgia CASA at https://www.gacasa.org/luncheon-and-fashion-show-2023/.
