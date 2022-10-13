CaringWorks is celebrating 20 years of helping to break the cycle of homelessness in metro-Atlanta.
By providing quality supportive housing, behavioral health, and a myriad of support services that empower clients to achieve stability and reach their full potential, CaringWorks has helped more than 10,000 individuals and families in metro Atlanta escape homelessness. The nonprofit is one of the largest providers of supportive housing in the metropolitan Atlanta area.
To commemorate the event, the city of Atlanta has recognized Oct. 27 as CaringWorks Day. Additionally, Dr. Sandra Ford, Special Assistant to the President for Public Health and Science, and former District Health Director and Chief Executive Officer of the DeKalb County Board of Health, will provide remarks about important efforts underway to address health disparities in communities across the country – an important issue throughout metro Atlanta and particularly for the people CaringWorks serves.
"At CaringWorks, we are honored to be celebrating 20 years of serving those exiting homelessness in metro Atlanta and are excited about the possibilities for breaking the cycle of homelessness over the next 20 years," CaringWorks CEO Carol Collard said. "Since our inception in 2002, CaringWorks has grown exponentially to become one of Georgia’s leaders in providing permanent supportive housing. But our commitment extends beyond housing support. As an advocate for equitable access to housing and health services, we also offer support to help clients optimize their physical and mental wellness, increasing their chance at remaining stably housed."
CaringWorks seeks to remove barriers to health and stability through its unique programs that are specifically tailored to the needs of those facing chronic homelessness. To address growing unmet behavioral health and other health needs, CaringWorks continues to grow in its capacity and effectiveness to serve by launching innovative programs and services – and enhancing existing ones – to integrate health services more seamlessly with its housing and essential supportive services.
In 2012, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department estimated chronic homelessness costs about $40,000 a year per person — a number that has certainly increased in the last 10 years. Whereas, the average annual cost of $12,685 to provide support for a CaringWorks resident.
The nonprofit also provides access to services that foster dignity, self-sufficiency, and well-being, including access to mental and behavioral health services. CaringWorks residents are able to work, pay taxes, rent apartments, purchase groceries, volunteer and join faith-based organizations. More than 90% of CaringWorks residents are still housed one year after joining the program.
For more information, visit www.caringworksinc.org.
