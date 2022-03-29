The Captain Planet Foundation celebrated 30 years of impact at their annual Gala March 19 at Flourish Atlanta.
The event recognized the environmental stewardship of the 2022 honorees Jane Fonda, Bill Nye, and Jerome Foster II and raised more than $750,000 to support the Foundation’s educational programming and grant-making initiatives.
Captain Planet Foundation highlighted the extraordinary sustainability efforts of each of the three honorees during the program. Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Jane Fonda received the Exemplar award, Bill Nye, the creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning television series “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” was honored with the Superhero for the Earth Award, and Jerome Foster II, the youngest White House Advisor in history, accepted the Young Hero for the Earth Award.
The Gala was also hosted by Christi Paul, Weekend Morning Anchor at “CNN New Day” and HLN’s “The Daily Share”, and Hannah Testa, a sustainability advocate, author, international speaker, founder of Hannah4Change, CNN’s ‘Teen Earth Day Hero’ honoree, and one of People Magazine's ‘10 Girls Changing the World’.
More than 500 guests were in attendance to celebrate each of the honorees and Captain Planet Foundation’s 30 years of impact around the globe. Attendees represented across philanthropy, business, and celebrity with notable guests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, actor Grant Show (“Dynasty”, “Melrose Place”) and wife Katherine LaNasa (“Truth Be Told”), “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” actors Dylan Gilmer and Hero Hunter, Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, and Former Falcons Player Ovie Mughelli.
“This is such a great honor,” Fonda said. “I was privy to see all of this come together over the years and watch the Captain Planet animated series educate so many kids around the world. Captain Planet’s slogan is ‘The Power is Yours’, but the one that I like the most is ‘By Our Powers Combined’ because of the climate crisis. We have to act together.”
When asked how people can help the environment, Nye said to vote.
"Take the environment into account when you vote," Nye said. "If we were talking about climate change the way we talked about a bunch of other stuff, we would be doing something about and I don't mean we shouldn't be talking about other things."
Nye also said another way people can help is by driving electric cars.
"Yeah, there are problems," he said. "We can't just give everybody an electric car. We've got to have charging stations and we have to change our electrical grid. A car is the biggest effect for most consumers on the environment."
In addition to the in-person event, there was a virtual presentation of the Gala that viewers participated in from around the globe. Additional videos throughout the evening included surprise celebrity shout-outs saluting the honorees and the Foundation including Fran Drescher, Al Roker, Rosario Dawson, Robert Picardo and Sophia Bush.
“What a night! I am so grateful to everyone who is investing in and supporting Captain Planet Foundation and the Planeteer Alliance - which is working with thousands of young activists around the world to scale changemaking campaigns for a livable future,” Leesa Carter-Jones, President and CEO of Captain Planet Foundation said. “With the most recent IPCC report (from two weeks ago) stating that the choices and progress we make in the next ten years will determine what kind of future exists for our children and grandchildren, our work is more critical than ever.”
Over the past 30 years, Captain Planet Foundation has funded 3,300+ hands-on environmental education projects with schools and nonprofits. More than 1.6 million children have directly participated in and benefited from these educational projects in all 50 U.S. states and in 90 countries internationally; and subsequently more than 10.5 million kids have been impacted. This year’s Gala also coincides with the recent launch of the global Planeteer Alliance which builds on six years of work the Foundation has been doing preparing young people to successfully campaign for climate justice in 25+ countries around the world.
Previous award recipients at Captain Planet Foundation Galas have included: Mark Ruffalo, Dr. Jane Goodall, President Jimmy Carter, Sir Richard Branson, Ludacris, Dr. Sanjay Guptay, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and HRH Prince Charles.
To learn more about Captain Planet Foundation, please visit captainplanetfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.