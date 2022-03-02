Atlanta-based nonprofit Captain Planet recently launched its new global program, the Planeteer Alliance.
Based on the critically-acclaimed animated series “Captain Planet and the Planeteers,” CPF was co-founded in 1991 by media mogul Ted Turner and series executive producer Barbara Pyle as a corporate foundation of TBS. In 2002, Captain Planet Foundation separated from TBS and became a 501(c)3 public charity, with the mission to work collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet. CPF executes its mission both as a program operator and as a grantmaker.
The foundation's mission and work harkens back to a Dr. Seuss quote from "The Lorax" — "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It's not.”
The Planeteer Alliance was officially launched in February and engages, trains and supports young people ages 10 to 23 around the world to be effective advocates for a broad range of environmental issues. The program evolved from a program the charity co-founded with the nonprofit Lonely Whale, called Ocean Heroes. For three years, CPF focused on Ocean Heroes' work to rid the ocean of plastic before deciding to expand the types of campaigns they were producing. The Planeteer Alliances touches everything form climate change to food insecurity.
"(Young people) can sign up to be to become part of the Alliance," CPF CEO Leesa Carter said. "It provides them with training; it provides them with networking; it provides them with a global community that they can learn from — that they can join teams with and we also help them develop and stand up and fund campaigns for change."
One of the Planeteer Alliance changemaker is 19-year-old Dyson Chee, who lives on Oahu, Hawaii. At 16, he created and ran the youth campaign to pass Bill 40, the most restrictive single-use plastic ban in the U.S. at the time. Upon completing that, Chee turned his attention to the campaign to successfully close the last coal-fired power plant in Hawaii.
Chee's current campaign is focused on closing the Red Hill Fuel Tanks installed by the U.S. Navy on the island of Oahu. A major leak, first detected and reported in 2014, is currently impacting the drinking water of 100,000 Hawaiians.
"Dyson is a really great example of a young person who learned their youth is their superpower and made some really amazing moves and developed campaigns that works have been extremely successful, and will continue to be extremely successful," Carter said.
Michelle Muchilwa, 16, of Kisumu, Kenya, is another example of a Planeteer who cares a whole awful lot. Muchilwa and her younger brother, Jeremy, started a campaign to restore Lake Victoria called Osiepe Sango, which translates to “Friends of Lake Victoria, in late 2020. The siblings have already built the first prototype of an app to collect data on regional plastic pollution occurrences on Lake Victoria and hosted the 2021 Nam Lolwe (Low-l) Youth Summit where they trained over 150 youth from 5 countries to take action to restore their natural spaces.
"There are so many young people that are doing this kind of work," Carter said. "What they need is to find each other across the globe so that they can collaborate, so that they can keep each other spirits up so that they can, tell jokes and be in community with each other. That's what the Planeteer Alliance provides."
Since its inception, CPF has funded 3,300+ hands-on environmental education projects with schools and nonprofits that serve children in all 50 U.S. states and in 35 countries internationally. More than 1.6 million children have directly participated in and benefited from these educational projects; and subsequently more than 10.5 million kids have been impacted.
CPF is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with its March 19 gala at Flourish Atlanta. The charitable evening both recognizes extraordinary sustainability efforts of honorees and raises funds for the Foundation’s programming and grant-making. The 2022 Captain Planet Foundation Honorees are Jane Fonda, Bill Nye, and Jerome Foster II.
For more information on the foundation or the gala, visit captainplanetfoundation.org.
