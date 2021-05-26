After debuting with monumental success in 2019, Candytopia is returning to Atlanta.
The candy-themed adventure, which includes “colossal candy creations, flying unicorn pigs and marshmallow tsunamis,” according to a news release, will reopen June 11 at 3330 Piedmont Road, next to the Disco Kroger in Buckhead. It was located in the Lenox Marketplace shopping center in 2019.
The original Candytopia opened in Santa Monica, California, in 2018. Since then it’s expanded to major cities across the country including Atlanta, New York, Miami and Houston, drawing more than 1.5 million guests.
When Candytopia opened in Atlanta, tickets sold out almost immediately and the museum’s team extended its stay twice to accommodate more guests, nearly 250,000 in six months. Atlanta is the first city Candytopia is revisiting since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. The 2021 version will include the most popular attractions from past locations along with new and enchanting elements.
“We’re thrilled to be returning to the city of Atlanta where we were so warmly welcomed in 2019. We’ve created an updated experience that our guests will find familiar, but with plenty of new surprises to discover,” Youtopia Entertainment CEO John Goodman said in the release.
With a unique immersive experience, Candytopia is for anyone who’s dreamed of winning a Golden Ticket or traveling through Candyland. It features more than a dozen environments filled with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences. As guests navigate through each area, they are treated to a variety of packaged candy samples, including some nostalgic favorites, plus many sweet surprises.
Tickets are on sale and cost $28 for adults, $20 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.candytopia.com.
