Buckhead resident Morgan McGahan, a camper-turned-counselor at Camp Twin Lakes, soon will be known to everyone who visits the facility.
In a ceremony the weekend of Jan. 22 through 24, the flagpole at the Camp Twin Lakes Will-A-Way campus in Winder was named for McGahan in honor of her love and support for the camp.
McGahan was born with Apert syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects her face, feet and hands. In 2009 she first attended Camp Courage, for children with craniofacial differences. After finding a sense of belonging there, she fell in love with the camp.
“I was only 11 at the time, and I was a little afraid of the place walking in on the first day,” she said in a first-person Camp Twin Lakes article. “I was also a little afraid of being able to participate in all the activities.
“You see, I was born with webbed fingers and other physical differences. After a dozens of surgeries, including a bunch on my head and face, I have made a lot of strides, but I still have limited mobility in my shoulders, and I will never be a concert pianist (despite some pretty cool new fingers)!
“Despite my fears, I was able to participate in everything at camp. I learned that I was able to do everything my own way, and even though sometimes it was a little different than other people (such as shooting a basketball underhanded), I still can make a few shots. Camp gave me the confidence to try things that I would have never tried before going to Camp Twin Lakes.”
McGahan, who graduated from the Howard School in west Midtown, said the camp also gave her the confidence to make two game-winning free throws – underhanded, of course – to beat the school’s main rival.
“My teammates mobbed me. We won the game by two points, and everyone went nuts,” she said. “If I did not have camp, I would not have the courage to play on a basketball team or be the person I am today.
“Camp has taught me that life is going to bring challenges, but sometimes you should look at those challenges as opportunities. It showed me that yes, I do have a disability and yes, I do some things differently, but my way can be just as good as the way that other people do things.”
Today, McGahan is a student at Georgia State University and is studying to be a special education teacher. She returns to camp each summer as a counselor.
“Now as a counselor and a huge supporter of Camp Twin Lakes, I want to tell my campers that it's ok to be different,” she said. “People are going to stare or wonder why you are doing something a certain way but it’s uniquely your way. I am so glad I found Camp Twin Lakes.”
