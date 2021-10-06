A portion of the proceeds from this year’s “Spirit Wall” will be donated to Lost-n-Found Youth, a local non-profit aimed at ending homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth by providing food, shelter and life stabilization services.
After a year hiatus, Taste of Buckhead returns to ASW Distillery Oct. 21, 2021.
Fogo De Chao, Louisiana Bistreaux, Gusto and other Buckhead restaurants are participating in this year's event.
Taste of Buckhead, Atlanta’s premier food and beverage tasting event hosted by the Buckhead Business Association, returns Oct. 21, at The Stave Room at ASW Distillery.
Now in its 16th year, the event offers Atlanta foodies unlimited samples of the city’s best food and beverages.
“We’re thrilled to host Taste of Buckhead again this year,” Buckhead Business Association president Michael Moore said. “After a challenging year, and being unable to host the event in 2020, we can’t wait to bring a source of joy and entertainment to our members and community.”
Fogo De Chao, Win Taste of Bali, 5Church, Cinnaholic, Louisiana Bistreaux, Tandoori Pizza and Wine, Southern Baked Pie, The Peach Cobbler, Rock’s Chicken and Fries, Naan Stop, Pho Kitchen, Gusto and restaurants from the Buckhead Life Group are participating in this year’s event, providing attendees samples of signature and off-menu items, desserts and drinks. Other participants will be announced leading up to the event.
As has been tradition each year, the event will feature a “Spirit Wall” fundraiser benefitting a local charity. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s “Spirit Wall” will be donated to Lost-n-Found Youth, a local non-profit aimed at ending homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth by providing food, shelter and life stabilization services. Attendees can purchase a Spirit Wall ticket for $20 for a chance to win a premier bottle of wine or spirits.
“Taste of Buckhead remains an event with a charitable focus,” Moore said. “BBA is committed to giving back to the local community, and we are so proud to be able to support the amazing mission of Lost-n-Found Youth this year.”
The event begins at 6 p.m., with VIP access starting at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are available at the early bird price of $50, and VIP tickets for $100, for a limited time. VIP tickets include a tour of ASW Distillery, specialty cocktails and exclusive food samples.
For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit TOBATL.com.
