Livable Buckhead and its partners have created a month-long slate of holiday happenings around Buckhead themed “Miracle on Peachtree."
“There’s something for everyone,” executive director of Livable Buckhead Denise Starling said. “Stroll through the park to view more than 40 Christmas trees, run a 5K to burn a few extra calories, or join the hot chocolate crawl to take in the holiday lights and enjoy live music. There’s so much to do you’ll probably want to make a weekend of it!”
Livable Buckhead’s “Miracle on Peachtree” events include:
buckheadRUN! Holiday 5K, Dec. 4
buckheadRUN!, Livable Buckhead’s 3rd annual 5K race, will take place on Dec. 4 at 7:45 a.m. Awards will be given for the fastest runners and for runners who show the most holiday cheer via holiday costumes! To sign up, visit livablebuckhead.org/run. Registration is $30 and includes a race t-shirt.
Hot Chocolate Crawl, Dec. 11, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Livable Buckhead invites visitors to stroll along Peachtree Road between Lenox Square and the Buckhead Village District to view beautiful light displays, stopping at designated locations to enjoy hot chocolate and specialty cocktails along the way. Local musicians and holiday carolers will add to the festive atmosphere with performances at various points along the walking route. Free holiday holographic glasses will be provided to add even more sparkle to the viewing experience, and the first 100 people will receive a commemorative ceramic campfire mug. For more information visit livablebuckhead.org/holiday.
Christmas Trees in Loudermilk Park, Nov. 28 – Dec. 12
More than 40 Christmas trees will add a festive spirit to Charlie Loudermilk Park from Sunday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 12. Walk through the park to see each of the uniquely decorated trees. After their time on display in Buckhead the trees will be donated to Atlanta Fire Department stations throughout the city.
“Miracle on Peachtree” is sponsored by Audi Atlanta; Lenox Square; QGenda; Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits; Beck; Owen & Associates; and Coastal States Bank. For more information on the events, visit https://livablebuckhead.com/holiday/.
