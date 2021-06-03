Botica by Chef Mimmo, a Buckhead restaurant specializing in Mexican and Spanish cuisine, recently donated $25,000 to the Frank Ski Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that exposes children to science, technology, athletics and the arts through outdoor and other programs.
Botica owner Mimmo Alboumeh and radio personality Frank Ski, who started the foundation, have partnered for years on foundation initiatives.
Botica’s $25,000 donation will fund this summer’s Planet Green Excursion, which will expose high-achieving students to study abroad and gain a broader perspective of the world. The foundation’s annual wine tasting fundraiser will take place at Botica July 11.
For more information on the foundation, visit www.frankskikids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.