Welcoming spring with open arms, the flower fête of the season is set to kick off in the Buckhead Village neighborhood in the form of the show-stopping Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival April 28 through May 1.
Stacked with heavy-hitter partners including New York's conceptual silk flower studio Floratorium and renowned florist Canaan Marshall of HBO Max’s “Full Bloom,” the community-wide festival invites visitors to the area to join in for a weekend of larger-than-life floral installations, hands-on floral workshops from master floral designers, colorful in-store activations, exclusive promotions and endless photo-ready moments – all vibrantly designed to celebrate the spring season in style.
“Flowers are an amazing way to bring people together,” Marshall said. “As a Georgia native, I’m thrilled to be a part of uniting our communities in such a beautiful way – we have big plans for the weekend, and the best part is, all are welcome!”
To celebrate the inaugural event, Jamestown’s Buckhead Village has joined forces with neighboring properties EDENS’ Andrews Square, Selig’s Buckhead Commons, The Charles and The St. Regis Atlanta, plus Livable Buckhead, to create a walkable weekend complete with a budding line-up of ticketed events, open-to-the-public floral displays and over-the-top installations across all properties.
Buckhead Village will also host live music, themed activations, in-store promotions from retailers including Veronica Beard, diptyque and alice + olivia, celebratory beverages from dining destinations like Gypsy Kitchen, Taverna and Shake Shack, and of course, various complimentary floral stops along the way.
Floral installations will remain on display for the public to enjoy at Buckhead Village, Andrews Square, Buckhead Commons, The Charles and The St. Regis Atlanta. Visit the official event website for a full list of locations.
Events include the Village Flower Fete Cocktail Party at Buckhead Village April 28, PATH400 Community Planting Event April 30, flower arranging classes at both Southern Baked Pie Company and The Veranda, and many more.
